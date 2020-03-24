Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery
Edgar "Jack" CARBERRY


1922 - 2020
Edgar "Jack" CARBERRY Notice
CARBERRY Edgar "Jack" of Fairy Meadow



Jack passed away peacefully whilst sleeping on Saturday 21st March 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nellie. Loving and devoted father of Helen (Dec). Jack is survived by his dear sister Joan and was a dear brother to his departed siblings. Cherished and much loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Jack will be sadly missed by all his family and dear friends.



Aged 97 Years.

'Our memories of you will be treasured forever'



Jack's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 27th March 2020 commencing at 10 am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 24, 2020
