MASON Eddie of Wollongong
formerly of Austinmer
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 30 March 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mavis. Dearly loved father and father in law of Glenn and Annette, Wayne and Cecilia, Nerolie and Jock. Loving Pop and Great Pop of his 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Eddie will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends. A special thank you to the caring staff at IRT- The Links Seaside.
Aged 94 Years
Re-united with Mavis
A private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 4, 2020