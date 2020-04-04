Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie MASON

Add a Memory
Eddie MASON Notice
MASON Eddie of Wollongong

formerly of Austinmer



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 30 March 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mavis. Dearly loved father and father in law of Glenn and Annette, Wayne and Cecilia, Nerolie and Jock. Loving Pop and Great Pop of his 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Eddie will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends. A special thank you to the caring staff at IRT- The Links Seaside.



Aged 94 Years

Re-united with Mavis



A private service has been held.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -