Hansen & Cole Funerals - Bulli
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4284 3103
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Edda KONIG


1926 - 2020
Edda KONIG Notice
KONIG (Flego) Edda 30.11.1926 - 07.03.2020

Late of Corrimal



Loving Wife of Ferdi. Loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Bruno & Pennie, Helen & Doyle. Adored Nonna of Leon & Chantel, Summa, Holly & Andrew, Melanie and Great Nonna of Oriana.



Forever In Our Hearts



Family and friends are warmly iinvited to attend the Funeral Service for EDDA to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday 13th March 2020 commencing at 2.00pm



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020
