KONIG (Flego) Edda 30.11.1926 - 07.03.2020
Late of Corrimal
Loving Wife of Ferdi. Loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Bruno & Pennie, Helen & Doyle. Adored Nonna of Leon & Chantel, Summa, Holly & Andrew, Melanie and Great Nonna of Oriana.
Forever In Our Hearts
Family and friends are warmly iinvited to attend the Funeral Service for EDDA to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday 13th March 2020 commencing at 2.00pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020