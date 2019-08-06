|
TANCEVSKI Dusan (Jimmy) of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Luba. Dearly loved father and father in law of David and Vesna. Bilyana and Peter, Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren Stephanie, Danielle, Nicholas, Mathew, Michelle. Dusan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 85
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 6pm.
Dusan's funeral service will be held in St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church 10 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Wednesday August 7, 1019 at 10 am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Bulli Cemetery, Carrington Street, Bulli. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019