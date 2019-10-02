|
|
LEE Dulcie May
of Windang, formerly of Fairy Meadow.
Passed away peacefully on Saturday September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Betty, John (dec) and Lorelle, Dale and Diane, Ross. Much loved Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dulcie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89 Years
Forever in our hearts
Dulcie's funeral service will be held in the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Friday October 4, 2019 at 1pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 2, 2019