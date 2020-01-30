|
TODORCEVSKA, Draganka Passed away peacefully on 26/1/2020. Aged 92 Years Late of Wollongong Wife of the late Jordan. Much loved mother of Kiril and Vera. Adoring grandmother of Melissa, Aleksandar and Dijana. Great grandmother of Jordyn, Ivy, Gorast, Darko, Viktoria and Bojana. Will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts Her funeral will be held on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 10:30am at St Petka Macedonian Orthodox Church Rockdale followed by a burial at Woronora cemetery, Linden Street Sutherland.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 30, 2020