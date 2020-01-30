Home
Services
Olsens - Sutherland
691 Old Princes Highway
Sutherland, New South Wales 2232
02 9545 3477
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St Petka Macedonian Orthodox Church
Rockdale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Draganka TODORCEVSKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Draganka TODORCEVSKA

Add a Memory
Draganka TODORCEVSKA Notice
TODORCEVSKA, Draganka Passed away peacefully on 26/1/2020. Aged 92 Years Late of Wollongong Wife of the late Jordan. Much loved mother of Kiril and Vera. Adoring grandmother of Melissa, Aleksandar and Dijana. Great grandmother of Jordyn, Ivy, Gorast, Darko, Viktoria and Bojana. Will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts Her funeral will be held on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 10:30am at St Petka Macedonian Orthodox Church Rockdale followed by a burial at Woronora cemetery, Linden Street Sutherland.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Draganka's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -