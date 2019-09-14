|
|
PENROSE Douglas John Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on September 11th, 2019. Of Farmborough Heights. Much loved son of Alice & Frederick (dec). Loving brother of Fred and Alan. Former husband of the late Diane. Loved dad of Douglas, Triplets One, Two and Three (all dec), Paul, Kevin, Frank, Alissa and father-in-law of Michelle and Rebecca. Loved grandad of Joshua, Mia, Flynn, Jack, Taylah, Keely, Oliver, Marley and Allira.
Aged 76 Years
Finally Retired
Relatives and friends of Doug are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday September 20th, 2019 commencing at 10am. Following refreshments, the service will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Rd, Dapto for burial.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers
to the Cancer Council, a box will be located
at the Chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019