Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas PENROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas John PENROSE


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Douglas John PENROSE Notice
PENROSE Douglas John Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on September 11th, 2019. Of Farmborough Heights. Much loved son of Alice & Frederick (dec). Loving brother of Fred and Alan. Former husband of the late Diane. Loved dad of Douglas, Triplets One, Two and Three (all dec), Paul, Kevin, Frank, Alissa and father-in-law of Michelle and Rebecca. Loved grandad of Joshua, Mia, Flynn, Jack, Taylah, Keely, Oliver, Marley and Allira.



Aged 76 Years

Finally Retired



Relatives and friends of Doug are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday September 20th, 2019 commencing at 10am. Following refreshments, the service will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Rd, Dapto for burial.

Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers

to the Cancer Council, a box will be located

at the Chapel for this purpose.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now