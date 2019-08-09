Home
Douglas Henry LAWER


1930 - 2019
Douglas Henry LAWER Notice
LAWER (Doug) Douglas Henry Passed away peacefully on 7th August, 2019. Late of Berkeley. Loving Father & Father in law of Gary & Carol (dec) & Cheryl, Ian & Leanne and Angela. Admired Grandad & GG to his 7 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his family & friends.



Aged 88 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives & friends of Doug are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Monday 12th August, 2019 commencing at 12noon.

Special thanks to the staff at

Wollongong Hospital for their care of Doug.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 9, 2019
