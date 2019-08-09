|
|
LAWER (Doug) Douglas Henry Passed away peacefully on 7th August, 2019. Late of Berkeley. Loving Father & Father in law of Gary & Carol (dec) & Cheryl, Ian & Leanne and Angela. Admired Grandad & GG to his 7 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his family & friends.
Aged 88 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives & friends of Doug are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Monday 12th August, 2019 commencing at 12noon.
Special thanks to the staff at
Wollongong Hospital for their care of Doug.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 9, 2019