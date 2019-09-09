|
WINBANK Douglas Blair " Don" Passed away peacefully after a short illness.
Dearly loved husband of Enid and father to Deborah, Rod & Janelle. Adored grandfather to Kylie, Shane, Lewis, Shari & Bowen. Beloved great grandfather to Jordyn, Piper, Cooper,Mia and Laila Mae.
Aged 92 Years
'Gone Rabbiting'
Relatives and friends of Don are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be in held the chapel of Hansen & Cole funeral home, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Saturday September 14, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Wollongong Hospital ASU ward would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019