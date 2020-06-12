|
|
QUIGGIN Doug On Sunday June 7, 2020
After a friendship of 70 years with Betty, Doug passed away peacefully in his 91st year. Late of Farmborough Uniting, formerly of West Wollongong, Woonona, Cobar and Lakemba.
Dearly beloved husband of Betty. Devoted father and father-in-law of Wendy and Chris (dec), Carol and Norm. Proud grandfather of Nathanael.
A sincere friend and mentor to his many students and associates.
A private funeral service for Mr Doug Quiggin will be held to celebrate his life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11am. Doug's family encourage you to watch his service via a link located on funeralannouncement.com.au.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 12 to June 13, 2020