Home
Services
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy TURNBULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dot" TURNBULL

Add a Memory
Dorothy "Dot" TURNBULL Notice
TURNBULL Dorothy 'Dot' of Dapto



Passed away peacefully Tuesday April 21 2020. Beloved wife of the late Laurie. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Ray, Sue and Glynn, Sandra and Ron, Kerry and Steve, Tracey and Derek. Dot will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in England.



Aged 93 Years

At Peace



A funeral service for Dot will be held on Monday April 27, 2020 at 12pm. The family would like to invite relatives and friends to follow the link to join in the celebration of Dot's life.



https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1587640634188440



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -