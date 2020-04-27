|
|
TURNBULL Dorothy 'Dot' of Dapto
Passed away peacefully Tuesday April 21 2020. Beloved wife of the late Laurie. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Ray, Sue and Glynn, Sandra and Ron, Kerry and Steve, Tracey and Derek. Dot will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in England.
Aged 93 Years
At Peace
A funeral service for Dot will be held on Monday April 27, 2020 at 12pm. The family would like to invite relatives and friends to follow the link to join in the celebration of Dot's life.
https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1587640634188440
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2020