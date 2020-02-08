Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Dorothy Lorraine RUSSELL

Dorothy Lorraine RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL Dorothy Lorraine (Dot)



Of Keiraville



Dearly beloved Wife of the late Duncan (Don). Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Graham & Cathy, Paul & Karen, Rob, Howard & Christine, Lynette (dec), Mark & Bernadette. Adored Nana to her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.



Always Loved And Sadly Missed

Aged 90 Years Young



Relatives and friends of Dot are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 12th February, 2020 commencing at 11.30am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020
