RUSSELL Dorothy Lorraine (Dot)
Of Keiraville
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Duncan (Don). Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Graham & Cathy, Paul & Karen, Rob, Howard & Christine, Lynette (dec), Mark & Bernadette. Adored Nana to her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Always Loved And Sadly Missed
Aged 90 Years Young
Relatives and friends of Dot are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 12th February, 2020 commencing at 11.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020