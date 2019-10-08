Home
Dorothy GREEN


1922 - 2019
Dorothy GREEN Notice
GREEN Dorothy Of William Beach Gardens,

formerly of Wollongong.



Passed away on the 2nd October, 2019.



Dearly beloved Wife of the late Don. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Beth & David Burrows and Graham & Jenny. Cherished Grandma of Scott & Suzie, Andrew & Trish, Sally & Tim, Kerry, Katie & Shane, Allan & Sarina, Carissa & John. Very special Grannie to her 15 Great Grandchildren.



Aged 96 Years

At Peace



Relatives & friends of Dorothy are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 11th October, 2019 commencing at 12 midday.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
