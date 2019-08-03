Home
Doris May DAL SANTO


1929 - 2019
Doris May DAL SANTO Notice
DAL SANTO Doris May of Balgownie, formerly of Mount Ousley and Corrimal



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 1, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ugo 'Dally'. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Graham & Dale-Myree, Wendy & Phil. Cherished grandmother of Leah, Amy, Morgan, Taylor and Maddison. Great grandmother to Beau. Doris will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 90 Years

A Beautiful Person



Relatives and friends of Doris are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 12 August, 2019 commencing at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 3, 2019
