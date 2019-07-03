Home
Doreen Margaret BUCHANAN

BUCHANAN Doreen Margaret of Dapto



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday June 28, 2019. Beloved Wife of Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Dianne and Ron, Greg and Jackie, Jo-Anne (Dec) and Noel. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Doreen will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.



Aged 83 Years

Reunited with her beloved daughter Jo



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doreen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday July 5, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019
