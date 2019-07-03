|
BUCHANAN Doreen Margaret of Dapto
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday June 28, 2019. Beloved Wife of Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Dianne and Ron, Greg and Jackie, Jo-Anne (Dec) and Noel. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Doreen will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
Aged 83 Years
Reunited with her beloved daughter Jo
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doreen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday July 5, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019