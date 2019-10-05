|
MEARING Doreen Lily of Thirroul
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 20, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Devoted mother of Linda & Chris, Laurence, Sharon & Chris. Adored Nanna of Tessha & Ben, Joel, Claire & Nathan, Alex, Joseph and great grandmother to Innella and Merle. Loved aunt to Pam. Doreen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends both here and in England.
Aged 91 Years
Now At Rest
Relatives and friends of Doreen and her family are invited to attend her Memorial Service to be held at the Austinmer Uniting Church, 48 Moore Street, Austinmer on Friday October 11, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019