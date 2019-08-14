|
MIDDLETON Doreen Jean 25-9-1932 to 9-8-2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dearly loved mother of Lynda and Sharon. Much loved Nan of Kay Louise (dec), Patrick (dec), Jen and Tone, Dan and Tegan, Eden, Luke and Catherine, Kala and Sid, Kes. Loving Nanna Doreen of Macy, Elsie, Josiah, Pax, Owen. Doreen will be sadly missed by her loving family here and in the U.K.
Aged 86 Years
In Gods Care
Tucked away in our Hearts forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doreen's funeral service to be held, in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019