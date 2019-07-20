|
CARLTON Doreen of Shellharbour
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the Late Robert and friend of Clyde (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Greg, Sharon and Steve. Loving Granny, Grandma and Gam Gam of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Pam and Barry (dec) and their families. Doreen will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 Years
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doreen's funeral service to be held at The Family Chapel, Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road, Unanderra on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 10 am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019