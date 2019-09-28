Home
Donald William (Don) NEWMAN

Donald William (Don) NEWMAN Notice
NEWMAN Donald William (Don) of 'Rose Cottage' Figtree



Passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2019. Darling husband of Judy. Dearly loved Stepdad, Grandad and Great Grandad. Beloved Uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Loved by his sister Amy and all of his extended family. Don will be sadly missed by his family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 83 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Don's funeral service to be held at Figtree Anglican Church, Gibson's Road, Figtree on Thursday, 3 October 2019 at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to RSPCA

would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 28, 2019
