|
|
NEWMAN Donald William (Don) of 'Rose Cottage' Figtree
Passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2019. Darling husband of Judy. Dearly loved Stepdad, Grandad and Great Grandad. Beloved Uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Loved by his sister Amy and all of his extended family. Don will be sadly missed by his family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 83 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Don's funeral service to be held at Figtree Anglican Church, Gibson's Road, Figtree on Thursday, 3 October 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to RSPCA
would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 28, 2019