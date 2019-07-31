Home
Donald THOMAS

Donald THOMAS Notice
THOMAS Donald of Wollongong



Passed peacefully on 23 July 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (dec) and Alva. Dearly loved father and father in law of Scott, Peter and Monica, Lynette and Rod. Loving Grandad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Aged 89 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Donald's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongongon Friday 2 August, 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 31, 2019
