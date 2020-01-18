Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Edward "Don" GRAY

Add a Memory
Donald Edward "Don" GRAY Notice
GRAY Donald Edward 'Don' of Keiraville



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 15 January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Dearly loved father and father in law of Peter and Janet, Kevin and Debra. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Mitchell and Emily, Luke and Brittany, Matthew, Nathan, Bradley and Brooke. Loved brother and brother in law of Margaret and Brian (dec), Judith and David, June and Terry. Don will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 years

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Donald's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday, 20 January 2020 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -