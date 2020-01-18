|
|
GRAY Donald Edward 'Don' of Keiraville
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 15 January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Dearly loved father and father in law of Peter and Janet, Kevin and Debra. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Mitchell and Emily, Luke and Brittany, Matthew, Nathan, Bradley and Brooke. Loved brother and brother in law of Margaret and Brian (dec), Judith and David, June and Terry. Don will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 81 years
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Donald's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday, 20 January 2020 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020