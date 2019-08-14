|
CARTER Donald Arthur George 28.08.1930 - 11.08.2019 Passed away peacefully at Bodington Aged Care, Wentworth Falls. Retired Police Inspector Late of Hazelbrook, formerly of Little Hartley & Wollongong region. Loving husband of Elizabeth(Dec) & Margaret. Much loved brother & brother in-law. Beloved father & father in-law of Christopher(Dec), Paul & Barbara, Jeanette & Tom. Stepfather to Garry (Dec), Mark & Junko, Mandy & Jeffrey. Cherished Grandpa and Great Grandpa of their families. Donald's family wish to thank all the wonderful caring staff at Bodington Aged Care that he became very fond of. Donald's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Donald's life to be held on Tuesday the 20th August 2019 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 17 Armstrong St, Wentworth Falls, commencing at 1pm. TR Brownjohn Memorial Home Katoomba (02) 47822613 Springwood (02) 47515665 Personally owned accredited member of the A.F.D.A.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019