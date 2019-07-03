|
|
KNOWLES Don of Wollongong
formerly of Woonona
Passed away suddenly on 27 June 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nola. Dearly loved father and father in law of Julie and Neil, Terri and Barry. Loving Pop of Emma, Carly, Madison, Max. Don will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.
Aged 86 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Gone for a ride
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Don's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday 5 July, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019