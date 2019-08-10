|
|
JACKSON Don of Warilla.
Don lost his battle with illness and passed away on Wednesday August 7, 2019. A dearly loved husband of Jean, father and father in law, and grandfather. Former engineer from No 1 Machine Shop, Steelhaven. Don will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89 Years
Lives on in our hearts
Don's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 2pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 10, 2019