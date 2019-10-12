|
DON Macdonald James Haddow Your battle ended on the 1st of October, 2019 peacefully at home. Aged 63. You were taken sooner than we expected and no words will ever explain how we feel. You fought a battle that made us proud of you. It reminded us that we loved you dearly and cherish that we got to share our lives with you. You will always be near us, Even if we can't see you. You are with us, Even if you are far away. May you continue listening to loud music and singing out of tune eternally. Your quirkiness will never be forgotten and your Christmas gifts were always unique. We love you Love Marcia, Nathan, Sarah and Paul, Kylee and Brett, Lily, Cooper, Tahlia, Capri and Emery. A private service at Don's request
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019