LIMA DOMINGA 'MINGA' of Warilla formerly of Urugay
Passed away surrounded by loving family on 16 Decemeber 2019. Beloved wife of the late Luis. Loving mother and mother in law of Luis and Sara, Lilian and Mauricio. Cherished Abuela of Sandra, Maria-Jose and Jean-Paul, Analaura and her great grandchildren Gabriel and Nicholas. Loved sister of Julio, Amelia and Maria-Lapaz (all dec). Dominga will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Uruguay.
Aged 94 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dominga's funeral service to be held at Wollongong City Funerals - Autumn Chapel, 48 Baan Baan Street, Dapto on Saturday, 21 December 2019 at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019