Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1 Bruce Rd
Warrawong
Domenico "Mimi' NOTARIANNI

Domenico "Mimi' NOTARIANNI Notice
NOTARIANNI Domenico â€˜Mimi'

of Warrawong



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gemma. Dearly loved father of Maria, Piero, Romano, Fulvia, their partners, and his grandchildren. Mimi will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 85 Years

At Peace



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Domenico's soul will be celebrated in St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Monday, November 25 2019 at 10:30am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to the Crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



In lieu of flowers donations to the RPA Hospital

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
