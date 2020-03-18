Home
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St John Vianneys Catholic Church
Princes Highway
Fairy Meadow
View Map
Add a Memory
Domenico MAMMONE Notice
MAMMONE Domenico of Fairy Meadow



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 16 March 2020. Beloved husband of the late Immacolata. Dearly loved father and father in law of Joe and Paula, Silvano and Suzanne, Tony and Lisa. Dear Nonno to Chiara, Liana, Alex, Tahlia, Braden, Sarah and their partners and Big Nonno to Melody and Roman. Loved brother and brother in law of Luigi and Michelina, Rocco and Stella. Domenico will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 83 years

Reunited with Immacolata.

Both now Resting Peacefully in Gods Care



Rosary will be recited in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday 19, March 2020 at 7pm.



A Requiem Mass for the repose of Domenico's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianneys Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Friday, 20 March 2020 at 10am. Following the service Domenico's funeral will proceed to the Sacred Heart Crypts at Lakeside Memorial Park Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020
