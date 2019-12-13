|
|
BORIO Domenico 'Mick' of Cringila
Taken from us suddenly. Son of Teresa and Luigi (dec). Loved brother of Joe and Uncle to Jackson. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 58 years
At peace
Requiem Mass for the repose of Mick's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Rosary will be recited in the chapel, H Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday December 16, 2019 at 5pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019