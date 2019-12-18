Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church
20 Dale St
Dapto
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dmitar MARAVIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dmitar MARAVIC

Add a Memory
Dmitar MARAVIC Notice
MARAVIC Dmitar 'Mima' 'Jimmy'



Dearly beloved husband of 56 years to Sara. Loving father and father-in-law of Jelena & John, Gordana & Zoran. Adored Deda of Nikki & Michael, Matthew, Marcus and Lara.



Aged 86 Years

[[PONCRM000200]]

Vjecnaja Pamjat



Relatives and friends of Mima are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the St John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, 20 Dale St, Dapto on Friday 20th December, 2019 commencing at 11am followed by Burial at Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Dapto. Donations are invited to The Australian Red Cross a box will be provided on the day.



Prayers will be recited at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 19th December, 2019 commencing at 6pm.





Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dmitar's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -