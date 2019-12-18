|
|
MARAVIC Dmitar 'Mima' 'Jimmy'
Dearly beloved husband of 56 years to Sara. Loving father and father-in-law of Jelena & John, Gordana & Zoran. Adored Deda of Nikki & Michael, Matthew, Marcus and Lara.
Aged 86 Years
Vjecnaja Pamjat
Relatives and friends of Mima are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the St John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, 20 Dale St, Dapto on Friday 20th December, 2019 commencing at 11am followed by Burial at Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Dapto. Donations are invited to The Australian Red Cross a box will be provided on the day.
Prayers will be recited at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 19th December, 2019 commencing at 6pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019