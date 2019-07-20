Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dimitrija CERGOVSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dimitrija "Jimmy" CERGOVSKI

Add a Memory
Dimitrija "Jimmy" CERGOVSKI Notice
CERGOVSKI Dimitrija â€˜Jimmy' Of Barrack Heights .



He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, July 17 2019. Beloved husband of Sevda. Much loved father and father in law of Mendo and Lily, Tom and Elena. Cherished Dedo of his grandchildren Amanda, Natalie, Stephanie and Chad, Jason and Chanelle, Jamie. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 80 Years

Forever in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday July 22, 2019 at 6pm



Jimmy's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 11:30am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Research would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.