CERGOVSKI Dimitrija â€˜Jimmy' Of Barrack Heights .
He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, July 17 2019. Beloved husband of Sevda. Much loved father and father in law of Mendo and Lily, Tom and Elena. Cherished Dedo of his grandchildren Amanda, Natalie, Stephanie and Chad, Jason and Chanelle, Jamie. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 80 Years
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday July 22, 2019 at 6pm
Jimmy's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 11:30am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Research would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019