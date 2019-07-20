Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Dimitri LAZOROSKI

Dimitri LAZOROSKI Notice
LAZOROSKI Dimitri of Cringila



Passed away on Wednesday, 17 July 2019. Beloved husband of Kira . Dearly loved father and father in law of Tanas and Holly, Trajko, and Zaklina. Much loved Dedo of Felicia, and Ethan. Dimitri will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 80 Years

Forever in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Wednesday 24 July 2019 at 4pm.



Dimitri's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Thursday, 25 July 2019 at 10:30am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
