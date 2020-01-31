|
|
CUKALEVSKI Dimitri 'Jimmy' of Port Kembla
Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, 29 January 2020. Beloved husband of Milica. Dearly loved father and father in law of Dragan and Claudia. Much loved Dedo of Emily and Neil, Alyssa, David and Justine. Dimitri will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 Years
Forever in Our Hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Sunday February 2, 2020 at 6pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dimitri's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Monday, 3 February 2020 at 10:30am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020