Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church
Cnr Keira And Charles Street
Port Kembla
View Map
Dimitri "Jimmy" CUKALEVSKI

Dimitri "Jimmy" CUKALEVSKI Notice
CUKALEVSKI Dimitri 'Jimmy' of Port Kembla



Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, 29 January 2020. Beloved husband of Milica. Dearly loved father and father in law of Dragan and Claudia. Much loved Dedo of Emily and Neil, Alyssa, David and Justine. Dimitri will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 82 Years

Forever in Our Hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Sunday February 2, 2020 at 6pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dimitri's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Monday, 3 February 2020 at 10:30am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020
