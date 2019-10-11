Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Dientje "Diny" HENDRIKS

Dientje "Diny" HENDRIKS Notice
HENDRIKS Dientje 'Diny' formerly of Figtree



Passed away peacefully on 5 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Johannes Hendriks. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Peter (dec), Mary, Johnny and Jai. Loving Grandmother of her grandchildren Melinda, Alana, Scott, Jakob and great grandchildren Sophie, Madeleine, Mason and Leo. Mama will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends here and in Holland.



Aged 90 Years

Always in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Diny's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 23 October 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 11, 2019
