HENDRIKS Dientje 'Diny' formerly of Figtree
Passed away peacefully on 5 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Johannes Hendriks. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Peter (dec), Mary, Johnny and Jai. Loving Grandmother of her grandchildren Melinda, Alana, Scott, Jakob and great grandchildren Sophie, Madeleine, Mason and Leo. Mama will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends here and in Holland.
Aged 90 Years
Always in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Diny's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 23 October 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 11, 2019