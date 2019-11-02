Home
Dick "Richard" IRELAND

Dick "Richard" IRELAND Notice
IRELAND Dick 'Richard' Of Woonona



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 30, 2019. Loving husband of 49 years to Birgit. Loved father of Nichole and Jason. Much loved Poppy to Blake, Ryan and Kye. Brother of Margaret, Michael, Carol, Barbara (dec), Tim, Linda. Uncle to all his nieces and nephews.



Aged 69 years

Forever gone fishing



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dick's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral home 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday November 4, 2019 at 2.00pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Community Health Nursing Team

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019
