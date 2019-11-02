|
|
IRELAND Dick 'Richard' Of Woonona
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 30, 2019. Loving husband of 49 years to Birgit. Loved father of Nichole and Jason. Much loved Poppy to Blake, Ryan and Kye. Brother of Margaret, Michael, Carol, Barbara (dec), Tim, Linda. Uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
Aged 69 years
Forever gone fishing
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dick's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral home 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday November 4, 2019 at 2.00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Community Health Nursing Team
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019