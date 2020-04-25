Home
Dianne Margaret DAVIS


1952 - 2020
Dianne Margaret DAVIS Notice
DAVIS (Massey) Dianne Margaret Late of Mount Warrigal, Dianne aged 67 years passed away unexpectedly on 13 April 2020. Loving Wife of Terry. Adored Mum and Mother in law of Rhonda & Adam, Louise & Rod and Kristine. Cherished Nan of Luke, Zali, Hannah and Zeke. Beloved Sister of David (dec), Kathy, Arty, Mark (dec) and Rodney (dec).



Gone from our arms

but held forever in our hearts



A private burial took place at Lakeside Memorial Park. Terry has plans for a Celebration in the future.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020
