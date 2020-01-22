Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
at the family home
Diana (Polley) RUSSELL


1943 - 2020
Diana (Polley) RUSSELL Notice
Diana Russell (Polley) 24/12/1943 - 18/01/2020 The Russell family are sad to announce the passing of Diana. A wonderful woman who touched the lives of everyone she met. Diana was not only a special wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, she gave so much of herself to her students and friends and she will be greatly missed. She fought to the end to spend as much time as she could with her beloved Barry and family. Her final wish was for a private family funeral. A celebration of her life will be held at the family home on 23rd of January from 3:30pm to 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Starlight Children's Foundation. Vale Diana and rest peacefully



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 22, 2020
