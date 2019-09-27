Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANA MCCCORMACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANA MCCCORMACK

Add a Memory
DIANA MCCCORMACK Notice
McCormack nee PESLIKOSKA DIANA Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 25, 2019. Adored mother of Breanna. Much loved daughter of Biljana and Jimmy. Loved sister and sister in law of Vicky and Chris. Loving Aunty of Lauren and Jayden. Diana will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends. Aged 43 Years Always loved and forever missed We will miss your smiling face, a special person, no once can replace Relatives and friends are invited to attend Diana's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, Stewart Street, Wollongong on Monday, 30 September 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. Prayers will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Sunday September 29, 2019 at 5pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.