McCormack nee PESLIKOSKA DIANA Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 25, 2019. Adored mother of Breanna. Much loved daughter of Biljana and Jimmy. Loved sister and sister in law of Vicky and Chris. Loving Aunty of Lauren and Jayden. Diana will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends. Aged 43 Years Always loved and forever missed We will miss your smiling face, a special person, no once can replace Relatives and friends are invited to attend Diana's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, Stewart Street, Wollongong on Monday, 30 September 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. Prayers will be recited in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Sunday September 29, 2019 at 5pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 27, 2019