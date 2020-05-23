Home
JEKIC Desa of Shellharbour Village



Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on Saturday, 16 May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vlado. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Savan and Veselka, Nada and Mico, Savka and Jovica. Adored Bakana of Helena, Olivia, Dragan, Dejana, Oliver, Dejan. Cherished Pra Baba of Alexia, Lukas, Damjan, Javier, Jovana, Leo, Alira, Tia, Nikolas. Desa will be sadly missed by her loving family.



Aged 92 years

Forever in our Hearts

and never forgotten



A private service has been held at St John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020
