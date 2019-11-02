Home
Derrick Robert IFE


1931 - 2019
Derrick Robert IFE Notice
IFE Derrick Robert Passed away peacefully on 26th October, 2019. Late of Shell Cove formerly of Croydon, England. Beloved Husband of Mary. Cherished Father & Father in law of Jeanette & Robert, Tina & Andy, Robert & Ulrika. Adored Grandad of Rhys, Lucy, Hanna, Max, Anna, Caitlin and his 2 Great Grandchildren.



Aged 87 Years

He Will Always Be Remembered With Love.



Relatives & friends of Derrick are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 7th October, 2019 commencing at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019
