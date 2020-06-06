Home
Services
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek BRADBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek John BRADBURN

Add a Memory
Derek John BRADBURN Notice
BRADBURN, Derek John Passed away peacefully in hospital on Thursday 4 June, 2020. Loving and cherished husband to Linda. Devoted father to Ian & Alison and Alison & Peter. Adored Grandad to Jessica, Nikki-Lea, Alys, Alistair & Abi. Loving great Grandad to Albie & Arlia.



Derek will also be greatly missed by family in England & the Philippines.



Aged 81 years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Derek's funeral service to be held on Friday 12 June, 2020 at 2.00pm in the chapel at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Due to Covid restrictions and you are unable to attend, the family kindly invite you to watch Derek's funeral service via a link available through http://oneroomstreaming.com/family-and-friends



Event ID: LakesideMP

Password: VZITZU
Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 6 to June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -