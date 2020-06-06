|
|
BRADBURN, Derek John Passed away peacefully in hospital on Thursday 4 June, 2020. Loving and cherished husband to Linda. Devoted father to Ian & Alison and Alison & Peter. Adored Grandad to Jessica, Nikki-Lea, Alys, Alistair & Abi. Loving great Grandad to Albie & Arlia.
Derek will also be greatly missed by family in England & the Philippines.
Aged 81 years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Derek's funeral service to be held on Friday 12 June, 2020 at 2.00pm in the chapel at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Due to Covid restrictions and you are unable to attend, the family kindly invite you to watch Derek's funeral service via a link available through http://oneroomstreaming.com/family-and-friends
Event ID: LakesideMP
Password: VZITZU
Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 6 to June 9, 2020