Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
St Swithun's Anglican Church
2A Telegraph Road
Pymble
Derek Barton RANKIN-REID

Derek Barton RANKIN-REID Notice
RANKIN-REID Derek Barton of Carcoola, Mt Keira

formerly of London, U.K



Passed away suddenly on May 20, 2020. Twin brother of Roslyn, and brother-in-law of Gordon Humphrey. Uncle of Alex and Elise. Derek will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in London, U.K



Aged 73 Years

In loving memory



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Derek's funeral service to be held at St Swithun's Anglican Church, 2A Telegraph Road Pymble on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 1pm.

Due to the current restrictions, we encourage you to contact the family regarding attendance at the service.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2020
