|
|
CONROY Dereck Clive Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 15th February, 2020. Loving husband of Rita for 57 years. Wonderful father & father in law of Fiona & Matt, Renee & Andrew, Alison & Andrew. Adored grandfather of Keryn, Simon, Eliza, Patrick, Ned and great grandfather of Louie. Dereck will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Aged 84 Years
Your Memory Is Our Greatest Treasure
To Have And To Hold In Our Hearts Forever.
Mass of Christian Burial for Dereck will be offered at St Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell St, West Wollongong on Tuesday 25th February, 2020 commencing at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Lewy Body Dementia Research.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020