Dennis WHITE

Dennis WHITE Notice
WHITE Dennis of Dapto

formerly of Goulburn



Passed away surrounded by loving family on June 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Sue. Dearly loved father and father in law of Ben, Rhys, Dwaine, Melysa and Gordon, Kim. Loving Grandpa of Taleah, and Anakin.



Aged 74Years

May The Force Be With You



The funeral service for Dennis will be held at Parsons Funeral Home , 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday July 5, 2019 at 12pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019
