CURTIS Dennis Keith of Lake Illawarra.
Dennis passed away peacefully on Monday, 13th January 2020. A loving man who will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A dear brother to all his siblings.
Aged 87 Years.
A ventured life well lived.
Dennis' relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, 21st January 2020 commencing at 12pm. After the service, the cortege will proceed to the adjoining cemetery for committal.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020