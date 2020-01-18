Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park Cemetery
Committal
Following Services
Woronora Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis CURTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Keith CURTIS


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Dennis Keith CURTIS Notice
CURTIS Dennis Keith of Lake Illawarra.



Dennis passed away peacefully on Monday, 13th January 2020. A loving man who will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A dear brother to all his siblings.



Aged 87 Years.

A ventured life well lived.



Dennis' relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, 21st January 2020 commencing at 12pm. After the service, the cortege will proceed to the adjoining cemetery for committal.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -