Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
Stewart Street
Wollongong
View Map
1942 - 2020
DENNIS GIATRAS Notice
GIATRAS DENNIS Passed away in peace surrounded by loving family and friends on March 6th 2020 at the age of 77 years old. Beloved and treasured father of James, Anastasia and George. Father-in-law of Tracey and Paul, cherished Grandfather to all his grandchildren, Kirk, Luke, Brendan and Sol. Dennis will be dearly missed by all his relatives and friends both here and in Greece.



What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others - Pericles



Close and immediate family members of Dennis are invited to attend his Funeral service to be held at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street, Wollongong on Saturday March 21st 2020 commencing at 10am. Following the Church Service, the Funeral will proceed to Kembla Grange Lawn Cemetery for Burial.



Prayers will be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansel & Cole, 634 North cliff Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday March 20th 2020 commencing at 6pm.

Close and immediate family members are warmly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 19, 2020
