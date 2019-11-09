Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery
230 Kanahooka Road
Kanahooka
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah D'ANTONIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Suzanne D'ANTONIO


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Deborah Suzanne D'ANTONIO Notice
D'ANTONIO Deborah Suzanne of Warilla



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 7, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Ben. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Brooke & Brock, Trent & Sally. Adored Nanny of Harper, Lacey and Blair. Beloved daughter of Noeline & Gordon (dec). Cherished sister of Wendy. Deborah will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 63 Years

Flying High In The Sky



Relatives and friends of Deborah are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday November 14, 2019 commencing at 2pm. At the conclusion of the Funeral Service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -