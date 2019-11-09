|
|
D'ANTONIO Deborah Suzanne of Warilla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 7, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Ben. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Brooke & Brock, Trent & Sally. Adored Nanny of Harper, Lacey and Blair. Beloved daughter of Noeline & Gordon (dec). Cherished sister of Wendy. Deborah will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 63 Years
Flying High In The Sky
Relatives and friends of Deborah are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday November 14, 2019 commencing at 2pm. At the conclusion of the Funeral Service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019