|
|
GLOVER Deborah Alice of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Geoff. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Brooke, Beau and Kara. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Shkeira, Mia and Josh. Deborah will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 62 Years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Deborah's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday September 6, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019