|
|
MACDONALD Debbie Ann of Cringila, formerly of Naracoorte
Passed away on February 10, 2020. Devoted mother of Kylie, Richard, Bradley, Corey and Rebecca. Adored Nanna of her grandchildren. Beloved big sister of Alan, David and Bruce. Debbie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 58 Years
At Peace
Relatives and friends of Debbie are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday February 21, 2020 commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Foundation would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020