JUDGE Dawn With sadness we announce, the passing of Dawn. She peacefully passed away on August the 21st, 2019 at Uniting Age Care Farmborough Heights/Unanderra. Beloved wife of Cecil (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Paul & Sharon, John & Eilish. Nana to Craig & Jade, Kristie & Paul and Kayla & Shayne. Grandma to Corey, Caitlyn, Gaige, Tyler, Alexander and Dekota. Sister and siter-in-law to Kelvern (dec), Lois (dec), George (dec), Fay (dec) and Wayne. Aunty to Brandon & Sam. Daughter to George & Daphine Cluff (both dec). Will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
